1849 E Minnesota St

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**$99 Security Deposit!!** (for qualified applicants)

CENTER TOWNSHIP:



Duplex home has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom



Living Room



Other Features include: Dining Room, hardwood floors, unfinished basement, fenced yard



APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove



CENTRAL AIR: No



LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required



PET POLICY: YES - SEE OUR PET POLICY



UTILITIES: UTILITIES: Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater, Electric Stove Hook-up



Tenant Pays: All Utilities Except Water



*owner pays for water*



SECTION 8 - YES



CONTACT:

For more information

or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy