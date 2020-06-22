1849 E Minnesota St

Amenities
**$99 Security Deposit!!** (for qualified applicants)
CENTER TOWNSHIP:
Duplex home has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
Living Room
Other Features include: Dining Room, hardwood floors, unfinished basement, fenced yard
APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove
CENTRAL AIR: No
LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required
PET POLICY: YES - SEE OUR PET POLICY
UTILITIES: UTILITIES: Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater, Electric Stove Hook-up
Tenant Pays: All Utilities Except Water
*owner pays for water*
SECTION 8 - YES
CONTACT:
For more information
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com