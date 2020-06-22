All apartments in Indianapolis
1849 E Minnesota St
Last updated August 17 2019 at 7:43 AM

1849 E Minnesota St

1849 East Minnesota Street · No Longer Available
Location

1849 East Minnesota Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**$99 Security Deposit!!** (for qualified applicants)
CENTER TOWNSHIP:

Duplex home has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

Living Room

Other Features include: Dining Room, hardwood floors, unfinished basement, fenced yard

APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove

CENTRAL AIR: No

LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required

PET POLICY: YES - SEE OUR PET POLICY

UTILITIES: UTILITIES: Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater, Electric Stove Hook-up

Tenant Pays: All Utilities Except Water

*owner pays for water*

SECTION 8 - YES

CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
