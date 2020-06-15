All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1847 E Minnesota St

1847 East Minnesota Street · No Longer Available
Location

1847 East Minnesota Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CENTER TOWNSHIP:

Duplex home has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
Living Room
Other Features include: Hardwood floors

APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven

CENTRAL AIR: No

LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required

PET POLICY: Ask about our Pet Policy

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook up, Gas Furnace, Electric Water Heater

Tenant Pays: All Utilities Except for Water

**owner pays for water**

CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1847 E Minnesota St have any available units?
1847 E Minnesota St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1847 E Minnesota St have?
Some of 1847 E Minnesota St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1847 E Minnesota St currently offering any rent specials?
1847 E Minnesota St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1847 E Minnesota St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1847 E Minnesota St is pet friendly.
Does 1847 E Minnesota St offer parking?
No, 1847 E Minnesota St does not offer parking.
Does 1847 E Minnesota St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1847 E Minnesota St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1847 E Minnesota St have a pool?
No, 1847 E Minnesota St does not have a pool.
Does 1847 E Minnesota St have accessible units?
No, 1847 E Minnesota St does not have accessible units.
Does 1847 E Minnesota St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1847 E Minnesota St does not have units with dishwashers.
