Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1843 N Harding St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1843 N Harding St

1843 North Harding Street · No Longer Available
Location

1843 North Harding Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b5745f7003 ----
Check out this 2 bedrooms 1 badroom house. Carpet in all bedrooms and living area for warmth and comfort. Nice kitchen and great backyard.
Cick today to schedule a showing!

Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1843 N Harding St have any available units?
1843 N Harding St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1843 N Harding St currently offering any rent specials?
1843 N Harding St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1843 N Harding St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1843 N Harding St is pet friendly.
Does 1843 N Harding St offer parking?
No, 1843 N Harding St does not offer parking.
Does 1843 N Harding St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1843 N Harding St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1843 N Harding St have a pool?
No, 1843 N Harding St does not have a pool.
Does 1843 N Harding St have accessible units?
No, 1843 N Harding St does not have accessible units.
Does 1843 N Harding St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1843 N Harding St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1843 N Harding St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1843 N Harding St does not have units with air conditioning.

