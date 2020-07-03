1843 North Harding Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Near Northwest - Riverside
Amenities
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b5745f7003 ---- Check out this 2 bedrooms 1 badroom house. Carpet in all bedrooms and living area for warmth and comfort. Nice kitchen and great backyard. Cick today to schedule a showing!
Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1843 N Harding St have any available units?
1843 N Harding St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.