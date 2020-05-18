Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1841 South Keystone Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1841 South Keystone Avenue
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:14 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1841 South Keystone Avenue
1841 South Keystone Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1841 South Keystone Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast
Amenities
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently updated all brick 3BR 1.5BA ranch. Brand new roof and newer mechanicals. New laminate floors and carpets throughout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1841 South Keystone Avenue have any available units?
1841 South Keystone Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1841 South Keystone Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1841 South Keystone Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1841 South Keystone Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1841 South Keystone Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1841 South Keystone Avenue offer parking?
No, 1841 South Keystone Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1841 South Keystone Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1841 South Keystone Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1841 South Keystone Avenue have a pool?
No, 1841 South Keystone Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1841 South Keystone Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1841 South Keystone Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1841 South Keystone Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1841 South Keystone Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1841 South Keystone Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1841 South Keystone Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Ivy Knoll Apartments
5707 Ivy Knoll Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Circle City Apartments
1321 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Temple Lofts
1226 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Connect
8002 Harcourt Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Cambridge Square North
7110 Township Line Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Woods of Castleton
8281 Clearvista Parkway
Indianapolis, IN 46256
7 Pointe
4724 Round Lake Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College