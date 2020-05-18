All apartments in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN
1841 South Keystone Avenue
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:14 PM

1841 South Keystone Avenue

1841 South Keystone Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1841 South Keystone Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently updated all brick 3BR 1.5BA ranch. Brand new roof and newer mechanicals. New laminate floors and carpets throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1841 South Keystone Avenue have any available units?
1841 South Keystone Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1841 South Keystone Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1841 South Keystone Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1841 South Keystone Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1841 South Keystone Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1841 South Keystone Avenue offer parking?
No, 1841 South Keystone Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1841 South Keystone Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1841 South Keystone Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1841 South Keystone Avenue have a pool?
No, 1841 South Keystone Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1841 South Keystone Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1841 South Keystone Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1841 South Keystone Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1841 South Keystone Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1841 South Keystone Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1841 South Keystone Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
