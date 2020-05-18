Rent Calculator
1841 Applegate Street
1841 Applegate Street
·
1841 Applegate Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southside
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated 2 Bedroom 1 bath home
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1841 Applegate Street have any available units?
1841 Applegate Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1841 Applegate Street have?
Some of 1841 Applegate Street's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 1841 Applegate Street currently offering any rent specials?
1841 Applegate Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1841 Applegate Street pet-friendly?
No, 1841 Applegate Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1841 Applegate Street offer parking?
No, 1841 Applegate Street does not offer parking.
Does 1841 Applegate Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1841 Applegate Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1841 Applegate Street have a pool?
No, 1841 Applegate Street does not have a pool.
Does 1841 Applegate Street have accessible units?
No, 1841 Applegate Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1841 Applegate Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1841 Applegate Street does not have units with dishwashers.
