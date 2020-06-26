All apartments in Indianapolis
1833 Orleans Street

Location

1833 Orleans Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southside

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This updated apartment offers just what you need. Open layout. Refrigerator supplied. Eat-in kitchen. Updated bathroom. And historic charm. The wrap around porch is a great place to enjoy your morning cup of coffee.

Application - $50/Adult Applicant:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=2175074305

To view this home, use the Rently.com link to schedule a self-guided tour.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1786814?source=marketing

Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.
www.EthosityPM.com

Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2

*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office for details*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

