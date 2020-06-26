1833 Orleans St, Indianapolis, IN 46203 Near Southside
Amenities
all utils included
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
***PRICE REDUCTION***1 bed 1 bath home on Southside of Indy move in ready!!! All utilities included - Cozy 1 bedroom unit located on Indy's Southside available for immediate move in. Schedule a showing by registering at www.rently.com
(RLNE5110293)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1833 Orleans St Unit B have any available units?
1833 Orleans St Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.