1833 Orleans St Unit B
Last updated October 17 2019 at 10:30 PM

1833 Orleans St Unit B

1833 Orleans St · No Longer Available
Location

1833 Orleans St, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southside

Amenities

all utils included
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
***PRICE REDUCTION***1 bed 1 bath home on Southside of Indy move in ready!!! All utilities included - Cozy 1 bedroom unit located on Indy's Southside available for immediate move in. Schedule a showing by registering at www.rently.com

(RLNE5110293)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1833 Orleans St Unit B have any available units?
1833 Orleans St Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1833 Orleans St Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1833 Orleans St Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1833 Orleans St Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 1833 Orleans St Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1833 Orleans St Unit B offer parking?
No, 1833 Orleans St Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 1833 Orleans St Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1833 Orleans St Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1833 Orleans St Unit B have a pool?
No, 1833 Orleans St Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 1833 Orleans St Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1833 Orleans St Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1833 Orleans St Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1833 Orleans St Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1833 Orleans St Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1833 Orleans St Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
