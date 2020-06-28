All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated October 2 2019 at 7:45 AM

1831 N Rural St

1831 N Rural St · No Longer Available
Location

1831 N Rural St, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CENTER TOWNSHIP: (N Rural & 10th)

Duplex home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

Living Room

Other Features include: Washer/Dryer hook up, Front porch, deck, unfinished basement, Dining room

APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove

CENTRAL AIR: NO

LEASE TERMS: Thru March 31st, 2021

PET POLICY: YES - SEE OUR PET POLICY

UTILITIES: All Electric

Tenant Pays: All Utilities Except Water
**owner pays for water**

SECTION 8 - NO

CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1831 N Rural St have any available units?
1831 N Rural St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1831 N Rural St have?
Some of 1831 N Rural St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1831 N Rural St currently offering any rent specials?
1831 N Rural St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1831 N Rural St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1831 N Rural St is pet friendly.
Does 1831 N Rural St offer parking?
No, 1831 N Rural St does not offer parking.
Does 1831 N Rural St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1831 N Rural St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1831 N Rural St have a pool?
No, 1831 N Rural St does not have a pool.
Does 1831 N Rural St have accessible units?
No, 1831 N Rural St does not have accessible units.
Does 1831 N Rural St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1831 N Rural St does not have units with dishwashers.
