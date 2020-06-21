All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1831 East 65th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1831 East 65th Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 8:55 PM

1831 East 65th Street

1831 East 65th Street · (317) 680-2999
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Broad Ripple
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1831 East 65th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Broad Ripple

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1536 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This is a beautiful and newly remodeled 3 bedroom/1 bath single family home with the perfect location in the heart of Broadripple! The home comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, washer/dryer, and central air! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8.

LEASE TERMS: 12 months.

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater.

TENANT PAYS: All Utilities.

CENTRAL AIR: Yes.

Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent. The following breeds are restricted: Pit Bull and Rottweiler.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1831 East 65th Street have any available units?
1831 East 65th Street has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1831 East 65th Street have?
Some of 1831 East 65th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1831 East 65th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1831 East 65th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1831 East 65th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1831 East 65th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1831 East 65th Street offer parking?
No, 1831 East 65th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1831 East 65th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1831 East 65th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1831 East 65th Street have a pool?
No, 1831 East 65th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1831 East 65th Street have accessible units?
No, 1831 East 65th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1831 East 65th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1831 East 65th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1831 East 65th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Residences on 56th Street
6800 Brendon Way Ndr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
CityView On Meridian
3801 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Meridian Lakes Apartments
7344 Meridian Hills Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Emerson Place
2110 Emerson Knoll Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Pangea Cedars Apartments
3417 N Rybolt Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
The Villages Of Bent Tree
3210 Ramblewood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Ironworks at Keystone
2727 E 86th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Southport Crossing
1451 E Southport Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46227

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity