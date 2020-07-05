All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 12 2020 at 4:35 AM

1825 Temperance Ave

1825 Temperance Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1825 Temperance Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
EAST//CENTER TOWNSHIP
3 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM 1 CAR GARAGE
This is a very nice ranch home in Center Township that offers beautiful hardwood floors throughout a large spacious kitchen. Call today for a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1825 Temperance Ave have any available units?
1825 Temperance Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1825 Temperance Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1825 Temperance Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1825 Temperance Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1825 Temperance Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1825 Temperance Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1825 Temperance Ave offers parking.
Does 1825 Temperance Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1825 Temperance Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1825 Temperance Ave have a pool?
No, 1825 Temperance Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1825 Temperance Ave have accessible units?
No, 1825 Temperance Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1825 Temperance Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1825 Temperance Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1825 Temperance Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1825 Temperance Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

