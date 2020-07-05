1825 Temperance Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203 Near Southeast
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
EAST//CENTER TOWNSHIP 3 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM 1 CAR GARAGE This is a very nice ranch home in Center Township that offers beautiful hardwood floors throughout a large spacious kitchen. Call today for a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1825 Temperance Ave have any available units?
1825 Temperance Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.