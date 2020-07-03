All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1824 Milburn Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1824 Milburn Street
Last updated June 19 2019 at 5:02 PM

1824 Milburn Street

1824 Milburn Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Northwest - Riverside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1824 Milburn Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1824 Milburn Street have any available units?
1824 Milburn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1824 Milburn Street currently offering any rent specials?
1824 Milburn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1824 Milburn Street pet-friendly?
No, 1824 Milburn Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1824 Milburn Street offer parking?
No, 1824 Milburn Street does not offer parking.
Does 1824 Milburn Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1824 Milburn Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1824 Milburn Street have a pool?
No, 1824 Milburn Street does not have a pool.
Does 1824 Milburn Street have accessible units?
No, 1824 Milburn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1824 Milburn Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1824 Milburn Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1824 Milburn Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1824 Milburn Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Martinique Terrace
6789 S East St
Indianapolis, IN 46227
The Congress at Library Square
923 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Pebble Point Apartments
3030 Pebble Point Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
The Woods of Eagle Creek II
4951 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
TGM Shadeland Station
7135 Thatcher Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Pangea Prairies
4525 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
River House
6311 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Quarry at River North
8901 River Crossing Blvd
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College