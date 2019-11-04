All apartments in Indianapolis
1823 Irish Lake Lane
Last updated March 19 2020

1823 Irish Lake Lane

1823 Irish Lake Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1823 Irish Lake Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Southeast Warren

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Adorable Ranch Home Located Off S German Church
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,402 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreem

(RLNE5632407)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1823 Irish Lake Lane have any available units?
1823 Irish Lake Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1823 Irish Lake Lane have?
Some of 1823 Irish Lake Lane's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1823 Irish Lake Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1823 Irish Lake Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1823 Irish Lake Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1823 Irish Lake Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1823 Irish Lake Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1823 Irish Lake Lane offers parking.
Does 1823 Irish Lake Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1823 Irish Lake Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1823 Irish Lake Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1823 Irish Lake Lane has a pool.
Does 1823 Irish Lake Lane have accessible units?
No, 1823 Irish Lake Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1823 Irish Lake Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1823 Irish Lake Lane has units with dishwashers.

