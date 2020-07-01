All apartments in Indianapolis
Location

1820 Knox Street, Indianapolis, IN 46237
University Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 BR home near Troy & Keystone - Three bedroom bungalow with hardwood floors and a 2 car detached garage near Troy and Keystone.
Gas heat, AC. Appliances provided.

(RLNE5627837)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1820 KNOX ST have any available units?
1820 KNOX ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1820 KNOX ST currently offering any rent specials?
1820 KNOX ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 KNOX ST pet-friendly?
No, 1820 KNOX ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1820 KNOX ST offer parking?
Yes, 1820 KNOX ST offers parking.
Does 1820 KNOX ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1820 KNOX ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 KNOX ST have a pool?
No, 1820 KNOX ST does not have a pool.
Does 1820 KNOX ST have accessible units?
No, 1820 KNOX ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 KNOX ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1820 KNOX ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1820 KNOX ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1820 KNOX ST has units with air conditioning.

