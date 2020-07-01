All apartments in Indianapolis
1816 West Morris Street

1816 West Morris Street
Location

1816 West Morris Street, Indianapolis, IN 46221
West Indianapolis

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1454783

This coveted rental home is located in West Indianapolis, close to downtown! Your next home includes:

--3 bedroom, 2 bathroom
--New carpet
--Fresh paint
--Washer/dryer hookups
--Cats and dogs allowed

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addresses immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.

This property comes in as-is condition.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1816 West Morris Street have any available units?
1816 West Morris Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1816 West Morris Street have?
Some of 1816 West Morris Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1816 West Morris Street currently offering any rent specials?
1816 West Morris Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1816 West Morris Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1816 West Morris Street is pet friendly.
Does 1816 West Morris Street offer parking?
No, 1816 West Morris Street does not offer parking.
Does 1816 West Morris Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1816 West Morris Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1816 West Morris Street have a pool?
No, 1816 West Morris Street does not have a pool.
Does 1816 West Morris Street have accessible units?
No, 1816 West Morris Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1816 West Morris Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1816 West Morris Street does not have units with dishwashers.

