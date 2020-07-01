1816 West Morris Street

Amenities

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1454783



This coveted rental home is located in West Indianapolis, close to downtown! Your next home includes:



--3 bedroom, 2 bathroom

--New carpet

--Fresh paint

--Washer/dryer hookups

--Cats and dogs allowed



Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addresses immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.



This property comes in as-is condition.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.