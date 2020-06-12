All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1816 East 52nd Street

1816 East 52nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1816 East 52nd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Chatard

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This adorable bungalow is within minutes to the Monon Trail, Broad Ripple, Glendale, downtown Indy and more! Charming 2-bedroom 1.5 bath home features a large living room with built-in shelves, formal dining room, hardwood floors and carpet in the bedrooms. Additional features include an attached 1-car garage, large basement with washer/dryer hook-ups as well as a nice fenced back yard. Pets Negotiable!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1816 East 52nd Street have any available units?
1816 East 52nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1816 East 52nd Street have?
Some of 1816 East 52nd Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1816 East 52nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1816 East 52nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1816 East 52nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1816 East 52nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 1816 East 52nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 1816 East 52nd Street does offer parking.
Does 1816 East 52nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1816 East 52nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1816 East 52nd Street have a pool?
No, 1816 East 52nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1816 East 52nd Street have accessible units?
No, 1816 East 52nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1816 East 52nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1816 East 52nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
