1816 East 52nd Street

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This adorable bungalow is within minutes to the Monon Trail, Broad Ripple, Glendale, downtown Indy and more! Charming 2-bedroom 1.5 bath home features a large living room with built-in shelves, formal dining room, hardwood floors and carpet in the bedrooms. Additional features include an attached 1-car garage, large basement with washer/dryer hook-ups as well as a nice fenced back yard. Pets Negotiable!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.