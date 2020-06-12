1816 East 52nd Street

Amenities
This adorable bungalow is within minutes to the Monon Trail, Broad Ripple, Glendale, downtown Indy and more! Charming 2-bedroom 1.5 bath home features a large living room with built-in shelves, formal dining room, hardwood floors and carpet in the bedrooms. Additional features include an attached 1-car garage, large basement with washer/dryer hook-ups as well as a nice fenced back yard. Pets Negotiable!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.