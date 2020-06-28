Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1809 Calhoun.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1809 Calhoun
Last updated October 19 2019 at 12:07 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1809 Calhoun
1809 Calhoun Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1809 Calhoun Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cute Home. Newly Renovated -
(RLNE4226655)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1809 Calhoun have any available units?
1809 Calhoun doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1809 Calhoun currently offering any rent specials?
1809 Calhoun is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1809 Calhoun pet-friendly?
No, 1809 Calhoun is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1809 Calhoun offer parking?
No, 1809 Calhoun does not offer parking.
Does 1809 Calhoun have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1809 Calhoun does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1809 Calhoun have a pool?
No, 1809 Calhoun does not have a pool.
Does 1809 Calhoun have accessible units?
No, 1809 Calhoun does not have accessible units.
Does 1809 Calhoun have units with dishwashers?
No, 1809 Calhoun does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1809 Calhoun have units with air conditioning?
No, 1809 Calhoun does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Bayview Club Apartments
7545 Bayview Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Carriage House East
10174 Tinton Court
Indianapolis, IN 46235
Park at Eagle Creek
5525 Elkhorn Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Wyckford Commons
7777 Wyckford Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Oakbrook Village
6098 Georgetown Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Monon Place Apartments
5934 Carvel Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Seasons of Carmel
9815 Seasons West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46280
Lockerbie Court
459 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College