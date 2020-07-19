All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 8 2019 at 4:07 PM

1806 Sonesta Lane

1806 Sonesta Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1806 Sonesta Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46217
Southdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home has a 2 car attached garage and an open floor concept. It has a front porch, privacy fenced in backyard, spacious bathroom and huge master bedroom. Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.

To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1806 Sonesta Lane have any available units?
1806 Sonesta Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1806 Sonesta Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1806 Sonesta Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1806 Sonesta Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1806 Sonesta Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1806 Sonesta Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1806 Sonesta Lane offers parking.
Does 1806 Sonesta Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1806 Sonesta Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1806 Sonesta Lane have a pool?
No, 1806 Sonesta Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1806 Sonesta Lane have accessible units?
No, 1806 Sonesta Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1806 Sonesta Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1806 Sonesta Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1806 Sonesta Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1806 Sonesta Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
