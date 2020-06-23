All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1806 East 66th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1806 East 66th Street
Last updated September 25 2019 at 9:14 PM

1806 East 66th Street

1806 East 66th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Broad Ripple
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1806 East 66th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Broad Ripple

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This lovely home has everything you need to make it your new home! It features 4 bountiful bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and luxurious living space for all to comfortably enjoy! It includes a spacious living room, classic dining area, cook-friendly kitchen, and so much more!!!! Stop by today and fall in love with this home. Stop by today so that we can make our house your home. Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent. To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com Not currently accepting Section 8 Online applications: 1) Find address for which you are applying 2) Click Apply Now 3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1806 East 66th Street have any available units?
1806 East 66th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1806 East 66th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1806 East 66th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1806 East 66th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1806 East 66th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1806 East 66th Street offer parking?
No, 1806 East 66th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1806 East 66th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1806 East 66th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1806 East 66th Street have a pool?
No, 1806 East 66th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1806 East 66th Street have accessible units?
No, 1806 East 66th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1806 East 66th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1806 East 66th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1806 East 66th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1806 East 66th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pangea Meadows
5505 Scarlet Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Thompson Village
139 Thompson Way
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Monon Place II
1111 East 61st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
747 Apartments
747 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Pangea Hills
5500 Pleasant Hill Cir
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Quarry at River North
8901 River Crossing Blvd
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Stonegate Apartments
1226 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Carriage House West
1301 N Whitcomb Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College