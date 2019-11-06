Rent Calculator
1804 Irvington
1804 N Irvington Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
1804 N Irvington Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Eastside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
EAST//WARREN TOWNSHIP
2 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM
Beautiful home with easy maintenance flooring in main living areas. Great location and nice yard. Call today to schedule a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1804 Irvington have any available units?
1804 Irvington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1804 Irvington currently offering any rent specials?
1804 Irvington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1804 Irvington pet-friendly?
No, 1804 Irvington is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1804 Irvington offer parking?
No, 1804 Irvington does not offer parking.
Does 1804 Irvington have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1804 Irvington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1804 Irvington have a pool?
No, 1804 Irvington does not have a pool.
Does 1804 Irvington have accessible units?
No, 1804 Irvington does not have accessible units.
Does 1804 Irvington have units with dishwashers?
No, 1804 Irvington does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1804 Irvington have units with air conditioning?
No, 1804 Irvington does not have units with air conditioning.
