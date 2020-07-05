Rent Calculator
1801 Temperance Dr
1801 Temperance Avenue
No Longer Available
1801 Temperance Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast
hardwood floors
garage
hardwood floors
parking
garage
CENTER TOWNSHIP/SOUTH SIDE
3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, 1 Car garage
Spacious 3 bedroom home with nice hardwood floors throughout! Available now! Call today!
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 1801 Temperance Dr have any available units?
1801 Temperance Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1801 Temperance Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1801 Temperance Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 Temperance Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1801 Temperance Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1801 Temperance Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1801 Temperance Dr offers parking.
Does 1801 Temperance Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1801 Temperance Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 Temperance Dr have a pool?
No, 1801 Temperance Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1801 Temperance Dr have accessible units?
No, 1801 Temperance Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 Temperance Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1801 Temperance Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1801 Temperance Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1801 Temperance Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
