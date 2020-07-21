1801 Fogelson Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage bbq/grill carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Red Brick Ranch Style Home. Enter the Home from the Long Driveway to a Nook with Hooks and a Bench right inside the Entryway. Home has been Freshly Painted in Lovely Neutral tones and has Plush New Carpeting throughout the Large Living Room, Hallway, and All of the Bedrooms. Huge Eat-in Kitchen with Gorgeous Vinyl Wood Flooring, Great Architecture with Open Beams, Lots of Countertop Space and featuring French Doors opening out from the Dining Area onto a Wooden Deck and the Full Privacy Fenced Back and Side Yards which are surrounded by Lovely Mature Trees. Master Bedroom has an Open Vanity and separate area with Private Shower, two closets, and lots of ambiance with Beautiful Light Streaming in. The Additional 2 Bedrooms share the Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom. Laundry Closet directly off Kitchen and next to a Side Door which has Access to the Side Yard. Attached 2 Car Garage comes with Remotes with an entrance to the Living Room as well as one to the Back Wooden Deck. Enjoy Barbecues and Good Times with Family and Friends in this Unique Home! Close to Interstates and Just 20 Minutes to Downtown Indy with All the City has to Offer!



Gas and Electric Home.



This Property is Not Available for Section 8.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.