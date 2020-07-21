All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated August 28 2019 at 8:07 PM

1801 Fogelson Drive

1801 Fogelson Drive
Location

1801 Fogelson Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
carpet
Wonderful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Red Brick Ranch Style Home. Enter the Home from the Long Driveway to a Nook with Hooks and a Bench right inside the Entryway. Home has been Freshly Painted in Lovely Neutral tones and has Plush New Carpeting throughout the Large Living Room, Hallway, and All of the Bedrooms. Huge Eat-in Kitchen with Gorgeous Vinyl Wood Flooring, Great Architecture with Open Beams, Lots of Countertop Space and featuring French Doors opening out from the Dining Area onto a Wooden Deck and the Full Privacy Fenced Back and Side Yards which are surrounded by Lovely Mature Trees. Master Bedroom has an Open Vanity and separate area with Private Shower, two closets, and lots of ambiance with Beautiful Light Streaming in. The Additional 2 Bedrooms share the Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom. Laundry Closet directly off Kitchen and next to a Side Door which has Access to the Side Yard. Attached 2 Car Garage comes with Remotes with an entrance to the Living Room as well as one to the Back Wooden Deck. Enjoy Barbecues and Good Times with Family and Friends in this Unique Home! Close to Interstates and Just 20 Minutes to Downtown Indy with All the City has to Offer!

Gas and Electric Home.

This Property is Not Available for Section 8.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 Fogelson Drive have any available units?
1801 Fogelson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1801 Fogelson Drive have?
Some of 1801 Fogelson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 Fogelson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1801 Fogelson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 Fogelson Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1801 Fogelson Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1801 Fogelson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1801 Fogelson Drive offers parking.
Does 1801 Fogelson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1801 Fogelson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 Fogelson Drive have a pool?
No, 1801 Fogelson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1801 Fogelson Drive have accessible units?
No, 1801 Fogelson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 Fogelson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1801 Fogelson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
