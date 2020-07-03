All apartments in Indianapolis
1759 Howard St

1759 Howard Street · No Longer Available
Location

1759 Howard Street, Indianapolis, IN 46221
West Indianapolis

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This is a 2 bedroom/2 bath duplex home located in Center Township. The home comes with a refrigerator and stove/oven! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8.

LEASE TERMS: Thru March 31, 2021.

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater.

TENANT PAYS: All Utilities except for water.

CENTRAL AIR: No.

Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200 per pet. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent. The following breeds are restricted: Pit Bull and Rottweiler.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1759 Howard St have any available units?
1759 Howard St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1759 Howard St have?
Some of 1759 Howard St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1759 Howard St currently offering any rent specials?
1759 Howard St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1759 Howard St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1759 Howard St is pet friendly.
Does 1759 Howard St offer parking?
No, 1759 Howard St does not offer parking.
Does 1759 Howard St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1759 Howard St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1759 Howard St have a pool?
No, 1759 Howard St does not have a pool.
Does 1759 Howard St have accessible units?
No, 1759 Howard St does not have accessible units.
Does 1759 Howard St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1759 Howard St does not have units with dishwashers.

