1757 Howard Street
1757 Howard Street

Location

1757 Howard Street, Indianapolis, IN 46221
West Indianapolis

This is a 1 bedroom/1 bath duplex home located in Center Township. The home comes with a refrigerator and stove/oven! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8.

LEASE TERMS: 12 months.

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater.

TENANT PAYS: All Utilities except water.

CENTRAL AIR: No.

Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent. The following breeds are restricted: Pit Bull and Rottweiler.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1757 Howard Street have any available units?
1757 Howard Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1757 Howard Street have?
Some of 1757 Howard Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning.
Is 1757 Howard Street currently offering any rent specials?
1757 Howard Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1757 Howard Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1757 Howard Street is pet friendly.
Does 1757 Howard Street offer parking?
No, 1757 Howard Street does not offer parking.
Does 1757 Howard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1757 Howard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1757 Howard Street have a pool?
No, 1757 Howard Street does not have a pool.
Does 1757 Howard Street have accessible units?
No, 1757 Howard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1757 Howard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1757 Howard Street does not have units with dishwashers.
