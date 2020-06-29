All apartments in Indianapolis
1752 North Rural Street
1752 North Rural Street

1752 N Rural St · No Longer Available
Location

1752 N Rural St, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Near Eastside

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
***LIMITED TIME $99 MOVE-IN SPECIAL***

Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath house with beautiful hardwood floors and plenty of parking space behind the house!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

