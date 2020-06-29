Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1752 North Rural Street
Last updated December 10 2019 at 6:37 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1752 North Rural Street
1752 N Rural St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1752 N Rural St, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Near Eastside
Amenities
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
***LIMITED TIME $99 MOVE-IN SPECIAL***
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath house with beautiful hardwood floors and plenty of parking space behind the house!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1752 North Rural Street have any available units?
1752 North Rural Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1752 North Rural Street currently offering any rent specials?
1752 North Rural Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1752 North Rural Street pet-friendly?
No, 1752 North Rural Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1752 North Rural Street offer parking?
Yes, 1752 North Rural Street offers parking.
Does 1752 North Rural Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1752 North Rural Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1752 North Rural Street have a pool?
No, 1752 North Rural Street does not have a pool.
Does 1752 North Rural Street have accessible units?
No, 1752 North Rural Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1752 North Rural Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1752 North Rural Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1752 North Rural Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1752 North Rural Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
