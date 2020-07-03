All apartments in Indianapolis
1748 N Emerson Ave

1748 North Emerson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1748 North Emerson Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Near Eastside

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
EAST SIDE 2 BEDROOM W/BASMENT AVAILABLE NOW! Great home recently updated! Newer kitchen tile flooring & back-splash. Updated bath. Hardwood flooring in living and dining rooms. Newer carpeting in bedrooms. Other features include: Wood burning fireplace, built-in corner cabinets in dining room, newer lighting fixtures throughout, Fresh paint, all newer windows. Large unfinished Basement - great for storage. Newer exterior painting plus shutters & pergola. Over-sized 1-Car garage including workshop Area. Professionally Managed. 18 month lease required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1748 N Emerson Ave have any available units?
1748 N Emerson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1748 N Emerson Ave have?
Some of 1748 N Emerson Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1748 N Emerson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1748 N Emerson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1748 N Emerson Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1748 N Emerson Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1748 N Emerson Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1748 N Emerson Ave offers parking.
Does 1748 N Emerson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1748 N Emerson Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1748 N Emerson Ave have a pool?
No, 1748 N Emerson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1748 N Emerson Ave have accessible units?
No, 1748 N Emerson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1748 N Emerson Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1748 N Emerson Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

