1748 N Emerson Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

EAST SIDE 2 BEDROOM W/BASMENT AVAILABLE NOW! Great home recently updated! Newer kitchen tile flooring & back-splash. Updated bath. Hardwood flooring in living and dining rooms. Newer carpeting in bedrooms. Other features include: Wood burning fireplace, built-in corner cabinets in dining room, newer lighting fixtures throughout, Fresh paint, all newer windows. Large unfinished Basement - great for storage. Newer exterior painting plus shutters & pergola. Over-sized 1-Car garage including workshop Area. Professionally Managed. 18 month lease required.