Last updated May 13 2020 at 4:35 PM

1741 Alimingo Drive

1741 Alimingo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1741 Alimingo Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46260
Crooked Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is located in the Meridian Hills area and near to many great schools. This home has a spacious kitchen with plenty of counter top and cabinet space, comes with an attached large garage, and has space galore! The landscaping won't require much maintenance and the yard is fenced-on. This is a new listing and won't last long!

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process.

This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1741 Alimingo Drive have any available units?
1741 Alimingo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1741 Alimingo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1741 Alimingo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1741 Alimingo Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1741 Alimingo Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1741 Alimingo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1741 Alimingo Drive offers parking.
Does 1741 Alimingo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1741 Alimingo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1741 Alimingo Drive have a pool?
No, 1741 Alimingo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1741 Alimingo Drive have accessible units?
No, 1741 Alimingo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1741 Alimingo Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1741 Alimingo Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1741 Alimingo Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1741 Alimingo Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

