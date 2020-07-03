Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1736 West Minnesota Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1736 West Minnesota Street
Last updated September 18 2019 at 12:58 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1736 West Minnesota Street
1736 West Minnesota Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1736 West Minnesota Street, Indianapolis, IN 46221
West Indianapolis
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful 1 bed, 1 bath home. It is half of a duplex and is newly renovated!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1736 West Minnesota Street have any available units?
1736 West Minnesota Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1736 West Minnesota Street currently offering any rent specials?
1736 West Minnesota Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1736 West Minnesota Street pet-friendly?
No, 1736 West Minnesota Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1736 West Minnesota Street offer parking?
No, 1736 West Minnesota Street does not offer parking.
Does 1736 West Minnesota Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1736 West Minnesota Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1736 West Minnesota Street have a pool?
No, 1736 West Minnesota Street does not have a pool.
Does 1736 West Minnesota Street have accessible units?
No, 1736 West Minnesota Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1736 West Minnesota Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1736 West Minnesota Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1736 West Minnesota Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1736 West Minnesota Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
College Courts of Nora
9301 Yale Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
The Marott Apartments
2625 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Broad Ripple Flats
6026 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
The MK
5858 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Connect
8002 Harcourt Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
10 West
7855 Cimarron Trail
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Amber Woods
10202 John Jay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46235
7 Pointe
4724 Round Lake Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College