All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1736 West Minnesota Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1736 West Minnesota Street
Last updated September 18 2019 at 12:58 AM

1736 West Minnesota Street

1736 West Minnesota Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1736 West Minnesota Street, Indianapolis, IN 46221
West Indianapolis

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful 1 bed, 1 bath home. It is half of a duplex and is newly renovated!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1736 West Minnesota Street have any available units?
1736 West Minnesota Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1736 West Minnesota Street currently offering any rent specials?
1736 West Minnesota Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1736 West Minnesota Street pet-friendly?
No, 1736 West Minnesota Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1736 West Minnesota Street offer parking?
No, 1736 West Minnesota Street does not offer parking.
Does 1736 West Minnesota Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1736 West Minnesota Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1736 West Minnesota Street have a pool?
No, 1736 West Minnesota Street does not have a pool.
Does 1736 West Minnesota Street have accessible units?
No, 1736 West Minnesota Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1736 West Minnesota Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1736 West Minnesota Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1736 West Minnesota Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1736 West Minnesota Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

College Courts of Nora
9301 Yale Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
The Marott Apartments
2625 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Broad Ripple Flats
6026 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
The MK
5858 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Connect
8002 Harcourt Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
10 West
7855 Cimarron Trail
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Amber Woods
10202 John Jay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46235
7 Pointe
4724 Round Lake Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46205

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College