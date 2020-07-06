All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated June 22 2019 at 1:35 PM

1732 E Kelly St

1732 East Kelly Street · No Longer Available
Location

1732 East Kelly Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Amenities

range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c611ebc070 ---- This home is move-in ready and available now! At Alpine Leasing, we schedule property viewings through our automated showing service. Call 317-747-2247 or go to www.317rental.com, search for the property and simply click Schedule Showing. We get a lot of inquiries and our properties turn over fast. If you\'re looking to move within 30 days and would like to receive priority treatment from our leasing team, go to 317rental.com to get a pre-approval. Click on any property to Apply Online. A pre-approval allows you to put $ down immediately to take a home off the market AND you\'re also approved for a dollar amount good for any other Alpine Leasing properties in your price range. 12 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1732 E Kelly St have any available units?
1732 E Kelly St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1732 E Kelly St currently offering any rent specials?
1732 E Kelly St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1732 E Kelly St pet-friendly?
No, 1732 E Kelly St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1732 E Kelly St offer parking?
No, 1732 E Kelly St does not offer parking.
Does 1732 E Kelly St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1732 E Kelly St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1732 E Kelly St have a pool?
No, 1732 E Kelly St does not have a pool.
Does 1732 E Kelly St have accessible units?
No, 1732 E Kelly St does not have accessible units.
Does 1732 E Kelly St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1732 E Kelly St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1732 E Kelly St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1732 E Kelly St does not have units with air conditioning.

