Last updated July 24 2019

1730 Maradona Drive

1730 Maradona Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1730 Maradona Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46214
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 2-story, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! The living room features a cozy fireplace with laminate wood floors! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

