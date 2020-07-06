All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1723 Fletcher Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1723 Fletcher Ave
Last updated April 24 2019 at 9:48 PM

1723 Fletcher Ave

1723 Fletcher Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1723 Fletcher Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Amenities

range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e231cac002 ----
This home is move-in ready and available now! At Alpine Leasing, we schedule property viewings through our automated showing service. Call 317-747-2247 or go to www.317rental.com, search for the property and simply click Schedule Showing.

We get a lot of inquiries and our properties turn over fast. If you\'re looking to move within 30 days and would like to receive priority treatment from our leasing team, go to 317rental.com to get a pre-approval. Click on any property to Apply Online. A pre-approval allows you to put $ down immediately to take a home off the market AND you\'re also approved for a dollar amount good for any other Alpine Leasing properties in your price range. We usually have 50 Indy rental properties available!

12 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1723 Fletcher Ave have any available units?
1723 Fletcher Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1723 Fletcher Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1723 Fletcher Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1723 Fletcher Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1723 Fletcher Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1723 Fletcher Ave offer parking?
No, 1723 Fletcher Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1723 Fletcher Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1723 Fletcher Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1723 Fletcher Ave have a pool?
No, 1723 Fletcher Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1723 Fletcher Ave have accessible units?
No, 1723 Fletcher Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1723 Fletcher Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1723 Fletcher Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1723 Fletcher Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1723 Fletcher Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodlake Apartments of Indianapolis
7401 Merganser Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Marott Apartments
2625 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Martinique Terrace
6789 S East St
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Historic Marcy Village
4555 Marcy Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Compton
6126 Compton Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
The Residence at White River Apartments
3861 Gable Lane Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46228
Eagle Lake Landing
2054 High Eagle Trl
Indianapolis, IN 46224
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College