Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1720 Perkins Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1720 Perkins Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1720 Perkins Avenue
1720 Perkins Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1720 Perkins Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
JUST REDUCED!! Well kept 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home with large detached garage on the south side. Refrigerator and stove included.
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1720 Perkins Avenue have any available units?
1720 Perkins Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1720 Perkins Avenue have?
Some of 1720 Perkins Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1720 Perkins Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1720 Perkins Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 Perkins Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1720 Perkins Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1720 Perkins Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1720 Perkins Avenue offers parking.
Does 1720 Perkins Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1720 Perkins Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 Perkins Avenue have a pool?
No, 1720 Perkins Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1720 Perkins Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1720 Perkins Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1720 Perkins Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1720 Perkins Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Solana Apartments at the Crossing
7745 Solana Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Pangea Riverside
2638 Cold Spring Manor Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
West Park
1225 West Park Way
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Barrington Estates
8717 Old Town West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Historic Marcy Village
4555 Marcy Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
River Crossing
8720 Knickerbocker Way
Indianapolis, IN 46240
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College