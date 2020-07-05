All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1719 North Berwick Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1719 North Berwick Avenue
Last updated June 28 2019 at 4:14 PM

1719 North Berwick Avenue

1719 North Berwick Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Eagledale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1719 North Berwick Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WEST//WAYNE TOWNSHIP 3 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM 1 CAR GARAGE Very nice home located in a quite area. Features hard wood flooring and new carpet in the upstairs loft bedroom. Fresh paint throughout and large back yard! Call today for a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1719 North Berwick Avenue have any available units?
1719 North Berwick Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1719 North Berwick Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1719 North Berwick Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1719 North Berwick Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1719 North Berwick Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1719 North Berwick Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1719 North Berwick Avenue offers parking.
Does 1719 North Berwick Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1719 North Berwick Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1719 North Berwick Avenue have a pool?
No, 1719 North Berwick Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1719 North Berwick Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1719 North Berwick Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1719 North Berwick Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1719 North Berwick Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1719 North Berwick Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1719 North Berwick Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Marott Apartments
2625 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
West Park
1225 West Park Way
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Compton
6126 Compton Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
The Residences at Keystone Crossing
8785 Keystone Xing
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis
359 N West St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Monon Place II
1111 East 61st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Wyckford Commons
7777 Wyckford Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Lawrence Landing Apartments
6875 Faris Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College