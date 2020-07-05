1719 North Berwick Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222 Eagledale
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WEST//WAYNE TOWNSHIP 3 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM 1 CAR GARAGE Very nice home located in a quite area. Features hard wood flooring and new carpet in the upstairs loft bedroom. Fresh paint throughout and large back yard! Call today for a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1719 North Berwick Avenue have any available units?
1719 North Berwick Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.