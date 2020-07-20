All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:05 AM

1711 E Tabor

1711 East Tabor Street · No Longer Available
Location

1711 East Tabor Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Amenities

w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Southeast Indy - 2 BR home - One story home with 2 bedroom, large back yard and unfinished basement. Gas Heat, washer dryer hookup. Over 1500 square feet.

(RLNE4824119)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1711 E Tabor have any available units?
1711 E Tabor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1711 E Tabor currently offering any rent specials?
1711 E Tabor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1711 E Tabor pet-friendly?
No, 1711 E Tabor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1711 E Tabor offer parking?
No, 1711 E Tabor does not offer parking.
Does 1711 E Tabor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1711 E Tabor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1711 E Tabor have a pool?
No, 1711 E Tabor does not have a pool.
Does 1711 E Tabor have accessible units?
No, 1711 E Tabor does not have accessible units.
Does 1711 E Tabor have units with dishwashers?
No, 1711 E Tabor does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1711 E Tabor have units with air conditioning?
No, 1711 E Tabor does not have units with air conditioning.
