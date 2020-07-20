Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1711 E Tabor
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:05 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1711 E Tabor
1711 East Tabor Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1711 East Tabor Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast
Amenities
w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Southeast Indy - 2 BR home - One story home with 2 bedroom, large back yard and unfinished basement. Gas Heat, washer dryer hookup. Over 1500 square feet.
(RLNE4824119)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1711 E Tabor have any available units?
1711 E Tabor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1711 E Tabor currently offering any rent specials?
1711 E Tabor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1711 E Tabor pet-friendly?
No, 1711 E Tabor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1711 E Tabor offer parking?
No, 1711 E Tabor does not offer parking.
Does 1711 E Tabor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1711 E Tabor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1711 E Tabor have a pool?
No, 1711 E Tabor does not have a pool.
Does 1711 E Tabor have accessible units?
No, 1711 E Tabor does not have accessible units.
Does 1711 E Tabor have units with dishwashers?
No, 1711 E Tabor does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1711 E Tabor have units with air conditioning?
No, 1711 E Tabor does not have units with air conditioning.
