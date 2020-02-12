All apartments in Indianapolis
1711 Brassica Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1711 Brassica Lane

1711 Brassica Lane · No Longer Available
Indianapolis
Southdale
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

1711 Brassica Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46217
Southdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
This updated 2 story home is nestled in the Sonesta Neighborhood and features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 2,028 sq ft of comfortable living space. Amenities include carpeting and tiled laminate flooring, kitchen withplenty of storage space, large fenced in backyard and patio area, 2 car garage, and much more. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1711 Brassica Lane have any available units?
1711 Brassica Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1711 Brassica Lane have?
Some of 1711 Brassica Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1711 Brassica Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1711 Brassica Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1711 Brassica Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1711 Brassica Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1711 Brassica Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1711 Brassica Lane offers parking.
Does 1711 Brassica Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1711 Brassica Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1711 Brassica Lane have a pool?
No, 1711 Brassica Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1711 Brassica Lane have accessible units?
No, 1711 Brassica Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1711 Brassica Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1711 Brassica Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
