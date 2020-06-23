Rent Calculator
1710 North Harbison Avenue
1710 North Harbison Avenue
1710 North Harbison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46219
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a 3 bedroom All Brick Ranch Home with attached garage in Warren Township Schools. It has a fenced back yard and is in a great neighborhood. This home is move-in ready.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Does 1710 North Harbison Avenue have any available units?
1710 North Harbison Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1710 North Harbison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1710 North Harbison Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1710 North Harbison Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1710 North Harbison Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1710 North Harbison Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1710 North Harbison Avenue offers parking.
Does 1710 North Harbison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1710 North Harbison Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1710 North Harbison Avenue have a pool?
No, 1710 North Harbison Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1710 North Harbison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1710 North Harbison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1710 North Harbison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1710 North Harbison Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1710 North Harbison Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1710 North Harbison Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
