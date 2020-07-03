All apartments in Indianapolis
1701 N Gladstone Ave
Last updated October 30 2019 at 7:44 AM

1701 N Gladstone Ave

1701 North Gladstone Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1701 North Gladstone Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
CENTER TOWNSHIP: N Sherman & E 16th
Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
Other Features include: Hardwood Floors, Washer/Dryer hook ups, Eat in kitchen, Front porch, deck, 2 car garage, unfinished basement

APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven

CENTRAL AIR: YES

LEASE TERMS: Through March 31, 2021

PET POLICY: YES, Ask About our Pet Policy

UTILITIES: Gas Furnace, Electric Water Heater, Gas Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

Section 8: NO

CONTACT:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

