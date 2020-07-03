1701 N Gladstone Ave

Amenities
CENTER TOWNSHIP: N Sherman & E 16th
Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
Other Features include: Hardwood Floors, Washer/Dryer hook ups, Eat in kitchen, Front porch, deck, 2 car garage, unfinished basement
APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven
CENTRAL AIR: YES
LEASE TERMS: Through March 31, 2021
PET POLICY: YES, Ask About our Pet Policy
UTILITIES: Gas Furnace, Electric Water Heater, Gas Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up
Tenant Pays: All Utilities
Section 8: NO
CONTACT:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy