17 South Denny Street - 1
Last updated September 3 2019 at 10:54 PM
1 of 1
17 South Denny Street - 1
17 S Denny St
·
No Longer Available
Location
17 S Denny St, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Southeast
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
One bedroom apartment. Water paid. Electric heat. Gas hot water
$50 application fee. No evictions in the last 3 years, no severe felonies, 3x rent amount in income!
Email Lorin.rrrehabs90@yahoo.com
TEXT ONLY: 317-478-7219
Call:317-702-0014
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17 South Denny Street - 1 have any available units?
17 South Denny Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 17 South Denny Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
17 South Denny Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 South Denny Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 17 South Denny Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 17 South Denny Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 17 South Denny Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 17 South Denny Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 South Denny Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 South Denny Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 17 South Denny Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 17 South Denny Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 17 South Denny Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 17 South Denny Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 South Denny Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17 South Denny Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 South Denny Street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
