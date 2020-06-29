All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated September 3 2019 at 10:54 PM

17 South Denny Street - 1

17 S Denny St · No Longer Available
Location

17 S Denny St, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
One bedroom apartment. Water paid. Electric heat. Gas hot water

$50 application fee. No evictions in the last 3 years, no severe felonies, 3x rent amount in income!

Email Lorin.rrrehabs90@yahoo.com
TEXT ONLY: 317-478-7219
Call:317-702-0014

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 South Denny Street - 1 have any available units?
17 South Denny Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 17 South Denny Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
17 South Denny Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 South Denny Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 17 South Denny Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 17 South Denny Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 17 South Denny Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 17 South Denny Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 South Denny Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 South Denny Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 17 South Denny Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 17 South Denny Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 17 South Denny Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 17 South Denny Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 South Denny Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17 South Denny Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 South Denny Street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

