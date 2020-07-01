All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated December 11 2019 at 6:04 PM

1694 Rogers Circle

1694 Rogers Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1694 Rogers Circle, Indianapolis, IN 46214
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HOLIDAY SPECIAL! Receive $500 off your first full month's rent if leased and moved in before January 5th!
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details! This is a lovely 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Indianapolis, IN! This home features a beautiful accent fireplace perfect for the upcoming winter! there is also an abundance of natural lighting. This home also comes with stainless steel appliances. Don't delay!!

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1694 Rogers Circle have any available units?
1694 Rogers Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1694 Rogers Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1694 Rogers Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1694 Rogers Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1694 Rogers Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1694 Rogers Circle offer parking?
No, 1694 Rogers Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1694 Rogers Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1694 Rogers Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1694 Rogers Circle have a pool?
No, 1694 Rogers Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1694 Rogers Circle have accessible units?
No, 1694 Rogers Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1694 Rogers Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1694 Rogers Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1694 Rogers Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1694 Rogers Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

