1659 S Delaware St

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Train-car Style Duplex, Bates-Hendricks Adjacent - Property Id: 136186



Open up the front door to soaring ceilings in this adorable train-car floorpan duplex. The ceiling and storage area have been opened up and stretch to the pitched roof. New luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout along with a fresh coat of paint. The master bedroom is the first door along the long central hall. Single bathroom in the middle, and kitchen with laundry found at the back door. Stacked washer and dryer are included in lease. Off-street parking at rear of building.



An iconic downtown graffiti backdrop is found just up the street. In the same location there is a pedestrian crossing over Meridian providing walking or biking access to Bates-Hendricks, Fountain Square, and Garfield Park.



This unit does not have AC, but does have a home security system.



$685/mo utilities are NOT included



This property is NOT eligible for section 8.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/136186p

Property Id 136186



(RLNE5011397)