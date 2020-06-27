All apartments in Indianapolis
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1659 S Delaware St
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:46 AM

1659 S Delaware St

1659 S Delaware St · No Longer Available
Location

1659 S Delaware St, Indianapolis, IN 46225
Near Southside

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Train-car Style Duplex, Bates-Hendricks Adjacent - Property Id: 136186

Open up the front door to soaring ceilings in this adorable train-car floorpan duplex. The ceiling and storage area have been opened up and stretch to the pitched roof. New luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout along with a fresh coat of paint. The master bedroom is the first door along the long central hall. Single bathroom in the middle, and kitchen with laundry found at the back door. Stacked washer and dryer are included in lease. Off-street parking at rear of building.

An iconic downtown graffiti backdrop is found just up the street. In the same location there is a pedestrian crossing over Meridian providing walking or biking access to Bates-Hendricks, Fountain Square, and Garfield Park.

This unit does not have AC, but does have a home security system.

$685/mo utilities are NOT included

This property is NOT eligible for section 8.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/136186p
Property Id 136186

(RLNE5011397)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1659 S Delaware St have any available units?
1659 S Delaware St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1659 S Delaware St have?
Some of 1659 S Delaware St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1659 S Delaware St currently offering any rent specials?
1659 S Delaware St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1659 S Delaware St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1659 S Delaware St is pet friendly.
Does 1659 S Delaware St offer parking?
Yes, 1659 S Delaware St offers parking.
Does 1659 S Delaware St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1659 S Delaware St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1659 S Delaware St have a pool?
No, 1659 S Delaware St does not have a pool.
Does 1659 S Delaware St have accessible units?
No, 1659 S Delaware St does not have accessible units.
Does 1659 S Delaware St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1659 S Delaware St does not have units with dishwashers.
