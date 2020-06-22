Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1655 Walpole Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1655 Walpole Lane
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:14 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1655 Walpole Lane
1655 Walpole Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1655 Walpole Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46231
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1655 Walpole Lane have any available units?
1655 Walpole Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1655 Walpole Lane have?
Some of 1655 Walpole Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1655 Walpole Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1655 Walpole Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1655 Walpole Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1655 Walpole Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1655 Walpole Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1655 Walpole Lane offers parking.
Does 1655 Walpole Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1655 Walpole Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1655 Walpole Lane have a pool?
No, 1655 Walpole Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1655 Walpole Lane have accessible units?
No, 1655 Walpole Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1655 Walpole Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1655 Walpole Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Colonial Square
5650 Renn Lane
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Ashford Georgetown
5810 Sebring Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
The Vue Luxury Apartments
718 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
CityView On Meridian
3801 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Island Club Apartments
7938 Island Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Wyckford Commons
7777 Wyckford Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Monon Place Apartments
5934 Carvel Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Notch at Nora
8502 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Castleton
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College