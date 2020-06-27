1646 Comer Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Come check out this freshly painted, freshly updated 2 bedroom home very near downtown. Stainless steel fridge, DETACHED 1 CAR GARAGE. Covered front porch, wooden deck in the back. CALL/TEXT 317-363-9926 to set up a showing.



(RLNE4981454)