Indianapolis, IN
1645 UNION ST
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:48 AM
1645 UNION ST
1645 Union Street
No Longer Available
1645 Union Street, Indianapolis, IN 46225
Near Southside
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Near Downtown 2 BR home - Just south of downtown Indy this 1 story home features 2 br, 1 bath, gas heat, AC and kitchen appliances are provided.
(RLNE5023430)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1645 UNION ST have any available units?
1645 UNION ST doesn't have any available units at this time.
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1645 UNION ST currently offering any rent specials?
1645 UNION ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1645 UNION ST pet-friendly?
No, 1645 UNION ST is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1645 UNION ST offer parking?
No, 1645 UNION ST does not offer parking.
Does 1645 UNION ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1645 UNION ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1645 UNION ST have a pool?
No, 1645 UNION ST does not have a pool.
Does 1645 UNION ST have accessible units?
No, 1645 UNION ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1645 UNION ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1645 UNION ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1645 UNION ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1645 UNION ST has units with air conditioning.
