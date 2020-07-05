All apartments in Indianapolis
1643 N livingston

1643 North Livingston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1643 North Livingston Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale

Amenities

range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a1f3794090 ---- This home is move-in ready and available now! At Alpine Leasing, we schedule property viewings through our automated showing service. Call 317-747-2247 or go to www.317rental.com, search for the property and simply click Schedule Showing. We get a lot of inquiries and our properties turn over fast. If you\'re looking to move within 30 days and would like to receive priority treatment from our leasing team, go to 317rental.com to get a pre-approval. First shot at our properties goes to pre-approved tenants. Click on any property to Apply Online. A pre-approval allows you to put $ down immediately to take a home off the market AND you\'re also approved for a dollar amount good for any other Alpine Leasing properties in your price range.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1643 N livingston have any available units?
1643 N livingston doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1643 N livingston currently offering any rent specials?
1643 N livingston is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1643 N livingston pet-friendly?
No, 1643 N livingston is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1643 N livingston offer parking?
No, 1643 N livingston does not offer parking.
Does 1643 N livingston have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1643 N livingston does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1643 N livingston have a pool?
No, 1643 N livingston does not have a pool.
Does 1643 N livingston have accessible units?
No, 1643 N livingston does not have accessible units.
Does 1643 N livingston have units with dishwashers?
No, 1643 N livingston does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1643 N livingston have units with air conditioning?
No, 1643 N livingston does not have units with air conditioning.

