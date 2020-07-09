All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

1641 Nelson Ave

1641 Nelson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1641 Nelson Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
This is a 3 bedroom/1 bath single family home located in Center Township. The home comes with a refrigerator and stove/oven! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8.

LEASE TERMS: 12 months.

UTILITIES: Gas Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Gas Furnace, Electric Water Heater.

TENANT PAYS: All Utilities.

CENTRAL AIR: No.

Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent. The following breeds are restricted: Pit Bull and Rottweiler.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1641 Nelson Ave have any available units?
1641 Nelson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1641 Nelson Ave have?
Some of 1641 Nelson Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1641 Nelson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1641 Nelson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1641 Nelson Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1641 Nelson Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1641 Nelson Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1641 Nelson Ave offers parking.
Does 1641 Nelson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1641 Nelson Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1641 Nelson Ave have a pool?
No, 1641 Nelson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1641 Nelson Ave have accessible units?
No, 1641 Nelson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1641 Nelson Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1641 Nelson Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

