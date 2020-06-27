All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1640 Whistler Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1640 Whistler Terrace
Last updated August 16 2019 at 5:57 PM

1640 Whistler Terrace

1640 Whistler Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1640 Whistler Terrace, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Move in by 8/31/2019 and receive $500 off September 2019 rent. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1640 Whistler Terrace have any available units?
1640 Whistler Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1640 Whistler Terrace have?
Some of 1640 Whistler Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1640 Whistler Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1640 Whistler Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1640 Whistler Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 1640 Whistler Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 1640 Whistler Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 1640 Whistler Terrace offers parking.
Does 1640 Whistler Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1640 Whistler Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1640 Whistler Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 1640 Whistler Terrace has a pool.
Does 1640 Whistler Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1640 Whistler Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1640 Whistler Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1640 Whistler Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summerwood on Towne Line
2520 Summer Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
West Park
1225 West Park Way
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Heathmoore Apartments
5984 Heathmoore Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Thompson Village
139 Thompson Way
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Windsor Park
6764 Lambert St
Indianapolis, IN 46241
Brookwood Apartments
5301 S Turtle Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis
359 N West St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Turnverein
902 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College