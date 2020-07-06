Rent Calculator
All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated October 2 2019 at 4:50 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1640 Asbury Street
1640 Asbury St
·
No Longer Available
Location
1640 Asbury St, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 1 bed 1/2 Duplex in quiet up and coming Fountain Square. Pets ok with deposit and $25 per month pet rent. Breed/Weight restrictions do apply. Appliances provided for additional $50 per month.
Rent: $550 per month
Deposit: $200 till 9/30/19
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1640 Asbury Street have any available units?
1640 Asbury Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1640 Asbury Street currently offering any rent specials?
1640 Asbury Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1640 Asbury Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1640 Asbury Street is pet friendly.
Does 1640 Asbury Street offer parking?
No, 1640 Asbury Street does not offer parking.
Does 1640 Asbury Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1640 Asbury Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1640 Asbury Street have a pool?
No, 1640 Asbury Street does not have a pool.
Does 1640 Asbury Street have accessible units?
No, 1640 Asbury Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1640 Asbury Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1640 Asbury Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1640 Asbury Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1640 Asbury Street does not have units with air conditioning.
