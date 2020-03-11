1639 N College Ave Apt

Amenities

A MUST SEE!!! Within walking distance from downtown and a short distance to Broad Ripple. Spacious floorplan with vaulted ceiling and updated fixtures. Washer and Dryer are included w/ home. This one bedroom oasis is the place to make lease today!!!



Attached 1 Car Garage

Disposal

Freshly Painted

Lawn Care

Walk In Closets

Washer And Dryer