All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1639 N College Ave Apt.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1639 N College Ave Apt
Last updated April 24 2019 at 9:48 PM

1639 N College Ave Apt

1639 North College Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Northside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1639 North College Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Near Northside

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4b47133032 ----
A MUST SEE!!! Within walking distance from downtown and a short distance to Broad Ripple. Spacious floorplan with vaulted ceiling and updated fixtures. Washer and Dryer are included w/ home. This one bedroom oasis is the place to make lease today!!!

Attached 1 Car Garage
Disposal
Freshly Painted
Lawn Care
Walk In Closets
Washer And Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1639 N College Ave Apt have any available units?
1639 N College Ave Apt doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1639 N College Ave Apt have?
Some of 1639 N College Ave Apt's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1639 N College Ave Apt currently offering any rent specials?
1639 N College Ave Apt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1639 N College Ave Apt pet-friendly?
No, 1639 N College Ave Apt is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 1639 N College Ave Apt offer parking?
Yes, 1639 N College Ave Apt offers parking.
Does 1639 N College Ave Apt have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1639 N College Ave Apt offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1639 N College Ave Apt have a pool?
No, 1639 N College Ave Apt does not have a pool.
Does 1639 N College Ave Apt have accessible units?
No, 1639 N College Ave Apt does not have accessible units.
Does 1639 N College Ave Apt have units with dishwashers?
No, 1639 N College Ave Apt does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chateau De Ville
5370 Rue Deville
Indianapolis, IN 46220
The Wylde
6612 Eagle Pointe Dr N
Indianapolis, IN 46254
The Residence at White River Apartments
3861 Gable Lane Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46228
Amber Woods
10202 John Jay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46235
Chateau in the Woods
4020 Monaco Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Brockton Apartments
5778 Brockton Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
7 Pointe
4724 Round Lake Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Lawrence Landing Apartments
6875 Faris Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College