Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1634 Winfield Avenue
Last updated February 18 2020 at 3:42 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1634 Winfield Avenue
1634 Winfield Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1634 Winfield Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This is a must see. Great 2 bed 1 bath with a huge basement, fenced in back yard, detatched garage, and large living areas. Schedule a tour today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1634 Winfield Avenue have any available units?
1634 Winfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1634 Winfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1634 Winfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1634 Winfield Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1634 Winfield Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1634 Winfield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1634 Winfield Avenue offers parking.
Does 1634 Winfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1634 Winfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1634 Winfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 1634 Winfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1634 Winfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1634 Winfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1634 Winfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1634 Winfield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1634 Winfield Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1634 Winfield Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
