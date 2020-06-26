Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1634 South Talbott Street
Last updated June 27 2019 at 10:50 AM
Location
1634 South Talbott Street, Indianapolis, IN 46225
Near Southside
Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
4 Bedrooms 2 bath totally renovated and ready for your family to enjoy! Includes ALL Appliances 2nd floor Washer and Dryer. Privacy - fenced in back yard! Convenient to Downtown Indy
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1634 South Talbott Street have any available units?
1634 South Talbott Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 1634 South Talbott Street currently offering any rent specials?
1634 South Talbott Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1634 South Talbott Street pet-friendly?
No, 1634 South Talbott Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1634 South Talbott Street offer parking?
No, 1634 South Talbott Street does not offer parking.
Does 1634 South Talbott Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1634 South Talbott Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1634 South Talbott Street have a pool?
No, 1634 South Talbott Street does not have a pool.
Does 1634 South Talbott Street have accessible units?
No, 1634 South Talbott Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1634 South Talbott Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1634 South Talbott Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1634 South Talbott Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1634 South Talbott Street does not have units with air conditioning.
