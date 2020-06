Amenities

parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Enjoy the awesome location of this newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2.5 bath double located in the popular King Park neighborhood! This beautifully updated unit boasts historic charm and modern luxuries paired perfectly together through out the home and especially in the completely updated bathrooms and kitchen! This is a must see! Excellent location close to restaurants, entertainment, and shopping! A large parking pad behind the home provides off street parking.